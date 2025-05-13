Michelle J. Levin

Michelle Levin is an Of Counsel in the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis and has been a staple in the firm’s trademark practice group for over ten years. Michelle focuses on all aspects of domestic and foreign trademark prosecution, managing the worldwide trademark portfolios of clients from a variety of industries. She also conducts clearance work, including U.S. and foreign trademark availability searching and counseling on selecting new marks. Michelle is also regularly involved in contentious matters before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board as well as oppositions and cancellation actions abroad.