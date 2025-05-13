Subscribe

Robert M. Isackson

Leason Ellis LLP

Key details

Rob Isackson is a partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Leason Ellis and is an accomplished, front-line IP litigator, counselor, and advisor fluent in all aspects of patents, trade secrets, trademarks, copyrights and designs. Focusing on patent, trade secret and technology disputes in trial court, his work includes appellate litigation, strategic review and counseling, opinions, transactions and IP due diligence.  With nine trials, Rob also has been trial team lead in over seventy district court cases filed in more than twenty states. He drives matters toward solving client problems. He is a former president of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association and serves as Pro Bono Partner for the firm.

