David Leason

Leason Ellis LLP

David Leason is a founding partner at Leason Ellis and has an extensive practice that focuses on patent prosecution and counseling. He counsels clients in a variety of industries such as oil and gas, software, and medical technologies that range from individual or start-up to Fortune 100 companies. The legal industry recognizes David for his thoroughly considered opinions on patentability, freedom-to-operate, infringement, and validity issues. He has been quoted in publications like Law360 and Intellectual Asset Management and has been an invited speaker for the Corporate Committee of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association and the Practicing Law Institute.

