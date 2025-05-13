Subscribe

Joel Felber

Leason Ellis LLP

Joel Felber is a partner in the Patent Practice Group at Leason Ellis.  Joel’s legal career draws on his prior work in industry as a computer programmer analyst and developer, as he counsels clients in a variety of technical areas such as digital health engagement and risk platforms, high-performance distributed intelligence systems, imaging systems, social marketing systems, collaborative media creation and wireless systems, cloud-based medical information management, interactive communications platforms, and encryption and security systems.  In addition to patent and other forms of intellectual property procurement, Joel negotiates and drafts license and purchase agreements, software development, and consulting contracts.

