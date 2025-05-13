Subscribe

Yuval H. Marcus

Leason Ellis LLP

Yuval Marcus is the managing partner and co-chairs the Litigation Practice Group at Leason Ellis, where he and his team litigate IP disputes in federal district and appellate courts throughout the United States. Together, they enforce patent, copyright and trademark rights against infringers and have obtained injunctive and monetary relief. They also have defended infringement claims and have secured dismissals via motions and at trial.  Yuval also conducts IP due diligence in connection with M&A and investment transactions.  With a litigator’s perspective, he helps his clients understand the IP risks inherent in each transaction.  Yuval frequently speaks and has written articles about various IP topics.

