Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity Top 100 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Peter Sloane
Peter Sloane
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Leason Ellis
Jurisdiction:
United States
Tel:
00 914 821 9073
Website:
https://leasonellis.com/
Company Latest
Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis resolves dispute with TM scammer
Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis makes three appointments in New York office
Leader Profiles
profile
Michelle J. Levin
Of Counsel
Leason Ellis
profile
Elizabeth Barnhard
Of Counsel
Leason Ellis
profile
Dr Susie Cheng
Partner
Leason Ellis
profile
Edward J. Ellis
Partner
Leason Ellis LLP
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test