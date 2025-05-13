Subscribe

Peter Sloane

Leason Ellis LLP

Key details

Company Latest

Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis resolves dispute with TM scammer
Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis makes three appointments in New York office


Leader Profiles

profile
Michelle J. Levin
Of Counsel   Leason Ellis
profile
Elizabeth Barnhard
Of Counsel   Leason Ellis
profile
Dr Susie Cheng
Partner   Leason Ellis
profile
Edward J. Ellis
Partner   Leason Ellis LLP




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test