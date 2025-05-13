Subscribe

Karin Segall is a partner in the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis and represents clients of varied sizes in a wide range of industries through the life cycle of their trademark and copyright needs, from adoption and registration to portfolio management, enforcement, licensing and disputes -- with an emphasis on practical guidance, conflict avoidance and resolution.  Karin has been an adjunct professor at Pace Law School for more than ten years, where she teaches both Trademark Procedure, a course she designed herself, and Copyright Law.  She is also a regular contributor of articles to World Trademark Review.

