Juan Carlos Amaro

Juan Carlos is an attorney with over 20 years of experience in Intellectual Property, Administrative Litigation, Amparo (Constitutional Law), and Foreign Trade. He holds a Law Degree with Honorable Mention, a Master’s in Business Law, and a Specialization in Constitutional Law from Universidad Panamericana, as well as the International Legal English Certificate (ILEC) from Cambridge. As Leagl Director at Becerril, Coca & Becerril (BC&B), he leads the firm’s operations while maintaining an active legal practice. He has advised national and international clients on comprehensive legal strategies and has represented them in over 500 litigation cases.