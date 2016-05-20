Subscribe
20 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsJorge Juárez

The dizzy heights of the IMPI-EPO pilot PPH

Taking into account the importance for applicants of patenting in Mexico and the global tendency of reducing prosecution times and costs, in recent years the IMPI has signed Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) agreements with some of the most important patent offices worldwide, such as the US Patent and Trademark Office, Japan Patent Office, Korean Intellectual Property Office and China’s State Intellectual Property Office, among others, which are today fully functional.

Nevertheless, the European Patent Office (EPO), from which most of the trends and criteria are taken by the Mexican authorities, was still absent in the above list. However, the IMPI and the EPO have finally launched a joint PPH pilot programme; the trial period began on January 6, 2015 and will end on January 5, 2018.

The IMPI-EPO PPH programme allows an applicant to obtain corresponding patents exploiting the work previously done by the other office, so that it is possible to file PPH requests based on the latest Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) work product or national work product established by the EPO, where the said product concludes that one or more claims are patentable/allowable.

The above means that the “PCT work product” published by the EPO can serve as the basis for the PPH request, for example, when the written opinion or international preliminary examination report (IPER) carried out by the EPO acting as the international searching authority or international preliminary examining authority determines one or more claims as patentable/allowable.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
US court green-lights Puma lawsuit against Brooks Sports
Professional responsibility and practice before the USPTO