Subscribe
nowik-sylwia-shutterstock-com-1
24 May 2016Trademarks

Block party and performing arts: reception roundup from Monday night at INTA

Following a busy day for all attendees at the INTA conference in Orlando, law firms including Ulmer & Berne, Becerril Coca & Becerril and Chadha & Chadha hosted drinks receptions in the evening. WIPR provides the highlights.

Ulmer & Berne: cocktails at sunset

With the conference winding down for the day, Ulmer & Berne hosted a drinks reception near International Drive as the sun was still beating down outside. Guests were treated to a nice selection of food and drink and had the chance to recap on the busiest day of the conference so far.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
INTA 2016: Tuesday roundup
24 May 2016   All of the most important stories from Tuesday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide