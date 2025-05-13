Subscribe

Inga-Lill Andersson

Key details

  • Job title: Partner and Head of Office in Sweden
  • Firm: EIP
  • Jurisdiction: Sweden
  • Practice area: Patents
  • Tel: 0046 8 502 461 11
  • Email: iandersson@eip.com
  • Website: www.eip.com

Inga-Lill is the head of the Stockholm office and EIP’s practice in Sweden. She is a highly experienced European and Swedish patent attorney, having her expertise within chemistry and life sciences.Before joining EIP in 2022, Inga-Lill worked at AWA for more than two decades. Inga-Lill has handled all types of patent-related issues, including drafting and prosecution of patent applications, freedom-to-operate analyses, and due diligence investigations. She has also been deeply involved in patent litigation cases before Swedish courts. Inga-Lill is well placed to advise clients on the new Unified Patent Court (UPC) - see further details at EIP Amar, our alliance created to support clients in any litigation before the UPC.

