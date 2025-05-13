Subscribe

Paula Flutter

EIP

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: EIP
  • Jurisdiction: United Kingdom
  • Practice area: Trademarks, Patents
  • Tel: 0044 020 7440 9510
  • Email: pflutter@eip.com
  • Website: www.eip.com

Paula has a broad range of experience, covering a wide variety of technical fields, including medical devices, automotive engineering, hydraulic systems, manufacturing, fluid dynamics, technology, printing, energy generation and consumer products, and she deals with clients in all of these areas.Paula has worked on secondment for a number of our clients, which has given her the opportunity to appreciate commercial demands and constraints, and consider patent and design issues first-hand from an alternative perspective.She frequently represents one of our key clients in opposition proceedings at the European Patent Office, a number of which have progressed to appeal.

