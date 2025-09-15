Latest
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Gary Moss
Gary Moss
Key details
Job title:
Chairman: Solicitor
Firm:
EIP
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
IP Transactional, Litigation, Licensing, Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
UK Patents 2025: Hall of Fame
Company Latest
EIP strengthens UPC offering with new hire
Tourist trap: popular design held invalid
Venue fail: court ignores coder’s expert evidence
