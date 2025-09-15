Andy Sharples

As both a patent attorney and a solicitor, Andrew focuses on the prosecution and litigation of patents. With a background in molecular biology, his technical experience covers a range of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices technologies. He is also an expert on the complexities of FRAND, having represented clients in the leading UK FRAND cases, including Unwired Planet.As co-head of the UK litigation team, Andrew has been responsible for litigation ranging from IPEC to the Supreme Court, and he is well placed to advise clients on the new Unified Patent Court (UPC); further details are at EIP Amar, our alliance created to support clients in any UPC litigation. On the prosecution side, Andrew advises on patent drafting and prosecution, oppositions, supplementary protection certificates and life cycle strategies, as well as advising on the patent related aspects of corporate transactions.