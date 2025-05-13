Subscribe

Kathleen Fox Murphy

EIP

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: EIP
  • Jurisdiction: United Kingdom
  • Practice area: Patents
  • Tel: 0044 020 7440 9510
  • Email: kfox@eip.com
  • Website: www.eip.com

Kathleen is highly experienced in multi-jurisdictional patent litigation having acted in some of the most high-profile patent disputes of the last 20 years.Kathleen’s career in IP includes over 18 years at Taylor Wessing, training there and then joining the patent litigation team on qualification, and three years as head of the London patent litigation team at Browne Jacobson. She is cited as a leading UK patent litigator by the major legal directories. Kathleen is well placed to advise clients on the new Unified Patent Court (UPC) - see further details at EIP Amar, our alliance created to support clients in any litigation before the UPC.Kathleen has advised clients across a variety of industry sectors, substantially in the telecoms, electronics, IT, pharma/biotech, engineering and chemical industries. This includes multi-jurisdictional litigation co-ordination, interim injunctions, infringement and validity litigation in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

