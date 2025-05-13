Subscribe

Haim Chechik

The Luzzatto Group

Key details

Haim’s expertise covers patent matters in the fields of physics, computer-science, software, communications and electronic engineering, with a particular focus on cyber security.He has prosecuted and advised on many advanced-technology patents, such as wireless transmitters, power-amplifies, malware detection, and artificial intelligence.Other areas of expertise include medical devices, lasers, optical communication, semiconductors, and power electronics. He is also very experienced in challenging software-related inventions.

Company Latest

Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application
Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application


Leader Profiles

profile
Dr. Sarit Ben-Shmuel
Partner   The Luzzatto Group
profile
Boaz Croitoro
Partner, Computer Science and Electronics Department   The Luzzatto Group
profile
Dr. Adina Cohen
Partner   The Luzzatto Group
profile
Dr. Esther Luzzatto
CEO, Managing Partner   The Luzzatto Group




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test