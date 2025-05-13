Haim Chechik
Key details
- Job title: Head of Software, Cyber, and Electronics, Partner
- Firm: The Luzzatto Group
- Jurisdiction: Israel
- Practice area: Patents
- Tel: 00 972 73 226 2626
- Email: haimc@luzzatto.co.il
- Website: www.theluzzattogroup.com
Haim’s expertise covers patent matters in the fields of physics, computer-science, software, communications and electronic engineering, with a particular focus on cyber security.He has prosecuted and advised on many advanced-technology patents, such as wireless transmitters, power-amplifies, malware detection, and artificial intelligence.Other areas of expertise include medical devices, lasers, optical communication, semiconductors, and power electronics. He is also very experienced in challenging software-related inventions.