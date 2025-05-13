Subscribe

Dr. Adina Cohen

The Luzzatto Group

Adina practices in the Life Sciences field, with particular focus on Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals. Adina’s practice includes a vast array of areas, ranging from drafting applications, worldwide patent prosecution, performing prior art searches, and providing patentability opinions.Adina is part of the litigation team at Luzzatto and Luzzatto, handling opposition proceedings and litigation.  Adina also works on Patent Term Extension (PTE) cases for marketed products of leading worldwide pharmaceutical companies. Adina’s considerable professional experience in various aspects of IP, spanning from the first stages of advising on patent strategy, through drafting and prosecution, and up to opposition proceedings and Patent Term Extensions, provides her with a broad point of view that enables her to offer valuable guidance to clients and handle complex cases.

