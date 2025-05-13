Boaz Croitoro
Key details
- Job title: Partner, Computer Science and Electronics Department
- Firm: The Luzzatto Group
- Jurisdiction: Israel
- Practice area: Patents
- Tel: 00 972 73 226 2626
- Email: boazc@luzzatto.co.il
- Website: www.theluzzattogroup.com
Boaz’s expertise covers patent matters in the software and electrical engineering fields, focusing on cybersecurity technology, Artificial Intelligence-based systems (AI), Internet-of-Things (IoT) systems, and computer vision.
Other areas of expertise include advanced manufacturing, medical devices, and energy technology, including renewable energy systems.
Boaz has a talent for building long-term trusted relationships with clients. He works with clients’ IP portfolios at all stages of development, from startups to global corporations, providing commercially focused, proactive advice.