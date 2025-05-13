Subscribe

Boaz Croitoro

The Luzzatto Group

Key details

Boaz’s expertise covers patent matters in the software and electrical engineering fields, focusing on cybersecurity technology, Artificial Intelligence-based systems (AI), Internet-of-Things (IoT) systems, and computer vision.

Other areas of expertise include advanced manufacturing, medical devices, and energy technology, including renewable energy systems.

Boaz has a talent for building long-term trusted relationships with clients. He works with clients’ IP portfolios at all stages of development, from startups to global corporations, providing commercially focused, proactive advice.

Company Latest

Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application
Israeli patent attorney includes tribute to Hamas victims in patent application


Leader Profiles

profile
Dr. Sarit Ben-Shmuel
Partner   The Luzzatto Group
profile
Haim Chechik
Head of Software, Cyber, and Electronics, Partner   The Luzzatto Group
profile
Dr. Adina Cohen
Partner   The Luzzatto Group
profile
Dr. Esther Luzzatto
CEO, Managing Partner   The Luzzatto Group




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test