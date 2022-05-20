The Luzzatto Group
Company Profile
The Luzzatto Group is the leading IP group in Israel, celebrating 154 years of practice. The Group’s unwavering dedication to clients has carried it into its second century and fifth generation.
The Group includes the patent law firm Luzzatto and Luzzatto and the Luzzatto Law Firm, which specializes in IP and commercial law, along with other business-oriented companies. Entrepreneurs, inventors, start-up companies, scientists, artists, and developers seek out The Group’s services to enjoy a personalized approach with a global outlook that helps clients protect their intellectual property and commercialize research, inventions, and products. The Group’s philosophy is on uncompromising professional excellence, personal service, and a long tradition of constant innovation.
The Luzzatto Group’s teams specialize in all fields of technology, including high-tech, heavy industry, life sciences and medicine (biotechnology, pharmaceutical chemistry, molecular biology, medical equipment, and products), electronics and software, Ai, telecommunications, IT, environment, agrotech, foodtech, energy, cyber, and more.
