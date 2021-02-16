Subscribe
16 February 2021

Court orders Telegram to block copyrighted material

An Israeli court has ordered instant messaging service Telegram to block the distribution of copyrighted media on its platform, following a lawsuit from anti-piracy group ZIRA.

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO's terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO's terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is 'rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian's record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK's new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

