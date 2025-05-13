Dr. Esther Luzzatto

Talking to clients on a daily basis for over 30 years, Esther (Eti) has acquired a uniquely panoramic view of the commercial and intellectual property landscape in Israel and abroad. She uses her close relationships with professionals in the field to leverage the value of her clients’ IP strategies.Esther specializes in guiding clients at the early stages of their IP journey and accompanies them through their venture’s lifecycle. She acts as a business hub for clients in the Israeli market, creating connections that lead to commercial and business value beyond that of intellectual property.Having worked extensively with leading entities in the Israeli economy, hi-tech, and beyond, Esther acts as a mentor, judge in high-tech competitions, and an intellectual property consultant for various entities.As of July 2023, Esther serves as the chairwoman of the Council for the Advancement of Women in Science and Technology. The Council operates under the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology. It aims to coordinate between private, public, and international bodies to promote, integrate, and increase the scope of women engaged in professions based on science and technology and improve their status in these fields.