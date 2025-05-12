Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Carlos Aboim
Carlos Aboim
Key details
Job title:
Founding Partner
Firm:
Licks Attorneys
Jurisdiction:
Brazil
Practice area:
Litigation, Trade Secrets, Licensing, Patents
Type:
Non-Contentious, Contentious
Company Latest
Impressions of Hangzhou: Delegate views of AIPPI World Congress 2024
Licks Attorneys welcomes patent specialist
Exploring gender inequality in Brazil’s IP system
More leaders
profile
Rodolfo Barreto
Partner
Licks Attorneys
profile
Eduardo Hallak
Founding Partner
Licks Attorneys
profile
Juliana Neves
Partner
Licks Attorneys
profile
Otto Licks
Founding Partner
Licks Attorneys
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test