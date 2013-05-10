Licks Attorneys









Licks Attorneys

Av. Oscar Niemeyer, 2000

9th floor

Aqwa Corporate

Rio de Janeiro RJ

Brazil - 20220-297

Phone: +55 21 3550 3700

Fax: +55 21 3956 9444

Website: https://www.lickslegal.com/

Licks Attorneys’ team of prosecutors and litigators is the largest patent practice in Brazil. With more than 300 professionals in five different offices, we’re involved in the most relevant legal disputes in the country in areas like biopharmaceuticals, telecom, and electronics.

Licks Attorneys has acted on behalf of ICT (information and communication technologies) patent owners in every single litigation filed in Brazil this year, representing global companies in IP complex technology cases.

Licks Attorneys is also the most active firm in IP policy making in the country, with clients ranging from global companies to trade associations and international organizations such as WIPO.

Our clients hire us because we win. And we win because we have the combination of the vast knowledge combined by our lawyers and patent specialists with deep scientific and technical backgrounds, the investments in infrastructures with the highest standards in the market, and a culture focused on the principles of development and inclusion of new talents, provides Licks Attorneys' professionals in the IP area with an unprecedented track record of successful outcomes.

Areas of specialization:

Biotechnology, Licensing, Life Sciences, Litigation, Patents , Prosecution, Regulatory Affairs, and Trademarks

Association memberships:

AIPPI, AIPLA, Federal Circuit BAR (FCBA), LES, INTA, IPO

Jurisdictions:

Brazil