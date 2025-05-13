Tatiana Alves

Tatiana has extensive experience with complex litigation in the area of intellectual property law, focused on patent disputes. She has been lead counsel in dozens of trials for life sciences and telecommunications clients, providing remarkable results for her clients in complex disputes. She was the first woman to serve as first chair in infringement and validity SEP litigation in Brazil.For three years in a row, Tatiana has been named by WIPR Diversity as an Influential Women in IP (2024, 2023) and as a Trailblazer (2022). She has also been recognized by The Legal 500 for her expertise in Intellectual Property, and by Leaders League in their Patent Litigation ranking. IP Stars lists Tatiana as a Notable Practitioner, and Benchmark Litigation as a Litigation Star.A DEI-champion, Tatiana co-founded the first Brazilian association dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the innovation ecosystem - Women in IP (WIP). She frequently writes articles and participates in seminars and webinars on DEI topics.Tatiana holds a Ph.D. in Civil Procedure and Evidence Law from the Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), in cooperation with Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, in Germany. She has focused her academic studies on case management, procedural agreements for the taking of evidence, and standards of proof. She has also spent time as a Guest Researcher at the University of Maastricht, in The Netherlands, and as an Invited Researcher at the Institute of Intellectual Property (IIP), in Japan.