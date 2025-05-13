Subscribe

Luiza Cotia

Key details

Luiza is an industrial pharmacist and patent specialist with two decades of experience in big IP firms, focused on pharma, biotech, and agrochemical fields. She has vast expertise both in prosecuting patent applications before the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) and in assisting litigation teams with the development of technical arguments for nullity, infringement, and non-infringement lawsuits. Luiza has ample experience with analyzing, reporting, and preparing replies to BRPTO’s technical opinions, as well as with carrying out prior-art, equivalent, and freedom-to-operate searches, drafting and preparing replies to oppositions, and drafting patent applications.

Licks Attorneys group breaks away to form new Brazil IP firm
