WIPR Issue 2 2024

This edition includes WIPR’s rankings of China’s top IP firms and practitioners, revealing the country’s go-to firms and standout individuals.

The issue also features essential updates from Sweden, Brazil, China, and the benefits of the Eurasian Patent Organization. Plus a report on this year’s AIPPI World Congress; a major WIPR: INTA co-authored study on gender in the trademarks profession; and Nvidia’s patent strategy unpacked.

Articles inside this issue include:

Guiding lights: China’s top IP firms and practitioners:

Newly released rankings reveal the go-to firms and individuals for trademark and patent services in the country, offering expertise to both domestic and global clients.

London calling for Shein?

Should the fashion brand’s fraught litigation history scupper its plans to list in London, or does it present new opportunities—even for rights owners? Muireann Bolger finds out more.

The changing role of trademark counsel:

Developments in branding and new regulations are placing a multitude of demands on in-house lawyers, says Frédéric Blanc of Dennemeyer.

How specialisation transformed Brazil’s patent system:

Dedicated IP courts and a heightened focus on patent law have transformed the handling of disputes in the country, say Abel Gomes and Liliane Roriz of Licks Attorneys.

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance:

The world’s most valuable company has grown a patent portfolio that highlights its dominance of the tech market—but such success comes with its own set of challenges, finds Marisa Woutersen.

Trademarks and gender: the true picture:

A report co-authored by WIPR has revealed key insights into gender parity among trademark professionals.

‘Paradise on Earth’: Hangzhou hosts AIPPI’s first China Congress:

For the first time in its 127-year history, the AIPPI World Congress will be hosted in China. WIPR talks to the association’s Chinese Group leadership to find out more.

How post-filing data rescued Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic patent in China:

The Beijing IP Court’s decision to revive a key semaglutide patent based on experimental data has far-reaching legal and economic implications, says Jennifer Che of Eagle IP.

The Eurasian Patent Organization: a growing attraction:

The pan-Eurasian system covers eight states and offers uniform patent protection, and swift, predictable examination, says Erik Viik of Papula-Nevinpat.

New practice on patentability of AI inventions in China

More AI patents are being allowed due to revised guidelines introduced this year that set out specific criteria, says Hengwei Zhou of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.

Olympic IP: sporting trademarks from a Swedish perspective

The ‘Björn Borg’ trademark is registered in over 30 countries and regions—but Borg has no rights. Petter Rindforth of Fenix Legal examines the pain behind a sportsman's IP 'mistake'.

Click here to view the full issue for an in-depth exploration.