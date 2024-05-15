WIPR Issue 1 2024

This edition of WIPR covers groundbreaking developments such as the UK's innovative High Growth IP Loan scheme by NatWest, crucial court decisions, and the evolving landscape of AI and IP law. This issue is a must-read for IP professionals and businesses, featuring expert analyses, international reports, and key trends.



Articles inside this issue include:



Price-matching message checks out for Lidl:

Discover how Bird & Bird's legal team successfully argued that Tesco's Clubcard sign conveyed a false price-matching message, impacting economic behaviour.

The future of IP in an AI-powered world:

In the dynamic landscape of technology and innovation, the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property presents complex challenges and opportunities, says Victor Adames of BCB Law & Business.

A likelihood of confusion: similar facts, different trademark decisions:

Slight variations in evidence can lead to vastly different outcomes in disputes—and prior decisions cannot be relied on as indicators of success, says Massimo Cimoli of De Simone & Partners, Dennemeyer & Associates Italy.

Catching low-number copycats:

Applicants who copy a small number of trademarks can still be found to have obvious malicious intent, say Charles Feng, Max Zhang and Lian Xue of Tahota (Beijing) Law Firm.

First to use: priority of trademark rights in the US:

The complex matter of determining superior rights to a mark can be decided by the filing and registration bases, says Michael Smith of BSKB.

SEP verdict ‘contributed towards shaping Indian jurisprudence:

Saya Choudhary Kapur of Ericsson explains how a landmark Delhi ruling has set precedents for standard-essential patent litigation in India.

The Bitcoin founder mystery:

Read about a court’s decision rejecting a claim to be the mysterious Bitcoin founder, emphasizing the protection of developers' rights, analysed by Phil Sherrell and William Wortley of Bird & Bird.

Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa:

Nicky Garnett and Alicia Van der Walt of Adams & Adams discuss strategies for leveraging IP rights to succeed in Africa's complex but promising market.

A record-breaking year for IP filings in India:

Ashwin Julka of Remfry & Sagar highlights India's thriving innovation ecosystem and its significant rise in patents, trademarks, designs, and GIs.

Pushing the boundaries with non-traditional trademarks:

Gang Hu and Justin Jiang of China Patent Agent (HK) discuss the expanded scope for registering unconventional trademarks in China and the challenges that remain for applicants.

