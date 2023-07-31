WIPR Issue 2 2023

In this issue, a case that pits writers against generative AI companies: will 'Books3' be a thorn in OpenAI's defence?

We also discover how the ‘utility’ rule will kill the LK-99 myth, a guide to preventing trademark genericide, and why an electric vehicle of the future may be more like a jukebox on wheels.

We also reveal five ways IP can help in a recession, what a case involving Apple tells us about the vulnerability of university IP, and articles from experts in eight countries.

‘Rarely has new tech presented such great potential’

As the US Copyright Office makes the right noises over generative AI, lawyers tell Marisa

Woutersen why the issue is of such importance.

LK-99 and the quest to patent a room-temp superconductor

An invention that claims to exist at the threshold of operability? The US patent office has been

here before, writes Robert McFarlane of Hanson Bridgett.

Vorsprung durch music: EVs target sound trademarks

Porsche’s unsuccessful attempt to register an ‘engine noise’ could pave the way for EVs to make

more unusual sounds—even music, comments Lee Curtis of HGF.

Five ways IP can help in a recession

As a category of intangible assets, IP is less susceptible to market fluctuations and can offer

stability in financially worrisome periods, says Cornelia Peuser of Dennemeyer Consulting.

Lawsuits pile up for generative AI

Writers have accused OpenAI of using their works to train its AI tool without permission, but

tech companies are starting to take pre-emptive action, finds Sarah Speight.