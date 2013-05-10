Banwo & Ighodalo

Banwo & Ighodalo

48, Awolowo Road,

South West Ikoyi,

Lagos, Nigeria

Telephone: +234 813 984 1360; 8139841361; 8139841362; 8139841363

Email: ipgroup@banwo-ighodalo.com

Website: www.banwo-ighodalo.com

Profile

Banwo & Ighodalo’s ("B&I") Intellectual Property and Technology practice group (IPTG) is one of the firm’s 5 specialised units. The IPTG covers core industrial property (trademarks, patents and designs) and copyright; anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy; information technology law, privacy, advertising law, media and entertainment law.

We work with clients to secure and maintain effective protection for their brands, intangible assets, concepts, and technical know-how. We take pride in delivering excellent work within a short turnaround time, in line with best practices obtainable across the world. Our well-trained team is responsive and resourceful. Not only are we well-versed in the law and procedure, we are creative in coming up with useful, practical solutions to our client’s problems.

We are active members of the International Trademark Association (INTA), the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI), Pharmaceutical Trade Marks Group (PTMG) and the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys and these memberships ensure that we stay abreast of global best practices and developments in IP. In addition, through collaboration with a strong network of associates and colleagues in other regions including OAPI and ARIPO, we harmonise our clients’ intellectual property strategies across different jurisdictions.

Areas of Specialisation

Trademarks

Patents

Designs

Copyright

Product Registration and Regulatory Compliance

Anti- counterfeiting and Anti-Piracy

IP Strategy, Licensing, Distribution, IP Transactions

Dispute Resolution and Litigation

Association memberships

International Trademark Association (INTA)

International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI)

Pharmaceutical Trade Marks Group (PTMG)

Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA)

International Bar Association (IBA)

Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN)

Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration (ACC)

Intellectual Property Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association – Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL)

Jurisdictions

Nigeria

Ghana

OAPI

ARIPO

Contacts

Femi Olubanwo

Partner

Email: folubanwo@banwo-ighodalo.com

Tel: +234 803 411 5000

Olumide Osundolire

Partner

Email: oosundolire@banwo-ighodalo.com

Tel: +234 803 426 2475

Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN FCIArb.

Partner

Email: aakeredolu@banwo-ighodalo.com

Tel: +234 0803 402 3034