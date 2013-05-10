Banwo & Ighodalo
Banwo & Ighodalo
48, Awolowo Road,
South West Ikoyi,
Lagos, Nigeria
Telephone: +234 813 984 1360; 8139841361; 8139841362; 8139841363
Email: ipgroup@banwo-ighodalo.com
Website: www.banwo-ighodalo.com
Profile
Banwo & Ighodalo’s ("B&I") Intellectual Property and Technology practice group (IPTG) is one of the firm’s 5 specialised units. The IPTG covers core industrial property (trademarks, patents and designs) and copyright; anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy; information technology law, privacy, advertising law, media and entertainment law.
We work with clients to secure and maintain effective protection for their brands, intangible assets, concepts, and technical know-how. We take pride in delivering excellent work within a short turnaround time, in line with best practices obtainable across the world. Our well-trained team is responsive and resourceful. Not only are we well-versed in the law and procedure, we are creative in coming up with useful, practical solutions to our client’s problems.
We are active members of the International Trademark Association (INTA), the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI), Pharmaceutical Trade Marks Group (PTMG) and the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys and these memberships ensure that we stay abreast of global best practices and developments in IP. In addition, through collaboration with a strong network of associates and colleagues in other regions including OAPI and ARIPO, we harmonise our clients’ intellectual property strategies across different jurisdictions.
Areas of Specialisation
- Trademarks
- Patents
- Designs
- Copyright
- Product Registration and Regulatory Compliance
- Anti- counterfeiting and Anti-Piracy
- IP Strategy, Licensing, Distribution, IP Transactions
- Dispute Resolution and Litigation
Association memberships
- International Trademark Association (INTA)
- International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI)
- Pharmaceutical Trade Marks Group (PTMG)
- Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA)
- International Bar Association (IBA)
- Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN)
- Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration (ACC)
- Intellectual Property Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association – Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL)
Jurisdictions
- Nigeria
- Ghana
- OAPI
- ARIPO
Contacts
Femi Olubanwo
Partner
Email: folubanwo@banwo-ighodalo.com
Tel: +234 803 411 5000
Olumide Osundolire
Partner
Email: oosundolire@banwo-ighodalo.com
Tel: +234 803 426 2475
Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN FCIArb.
Partner
Email: aakeredolu@banwo-ighodalo.com
Tel: +234 0803 402 3034