Anand & Anand

New Delhi

B-41, Nizamuddin East

New Delhi 110013, India

Noida

First Channel Building

Plot No. 17A, Sector 16A

Film City, Noida

Uttar Pradesh 201301, India

T: +91-120-4059300

E: email@anandandanand.com

Website: www.anandandanand.com

A full service intellectual property law firm, Anand and Anand provides all-round IP solutions, its forte being - developing new law and precision-navigation of grey areas. The firm provides a comprehensive IP service encompassing protection, enforcement, advisory, licensing and litigation for patents, designs, trademark, copyrights, trade secrets, domain names, geographical indications and more. Credited with lawsuits that have transformed the IP landscape in India, the firm’s litigation arm has decades of unmatched experience in dispute resolution. It has maintained a patent grant rate of over 93%. Its trademark team recorded 1800-plus successful trademark oppositions recently.

Total number of professionals: 100+ (28 Partners and 2 Directors).

Principal office: New Delhi

Other office: Noida, Mumbai, Chennai

