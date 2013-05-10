Anand & Anand
Anand & Anand
New Delhi
B-41, Nizamuddin East
New Delhi 110013, India
Noida
First Channel Building
Plot No. 17A, Sector 16A
Film City, Noida
Uttar Pradesh 201301, India
T: +91-120-4059300
E: email@anandandanand.com
Website: www.anandandanand.com
A full service intellectual property law firm, Anand and Anand provides all-round IP solutions, its forte being - developing new law and precision-navigation of grey areas. The firm provides a comprehensive IP service encompassing protection, enforcement, advisory, licensing and litigation for patents, designs, trademark, copyrights, trade secrets, domain names, geographical indications and more. Credited with lawsuits that have transformed the IP landscape in India, the firm’s litigation arm has decades of unmatched experience in dispute resolution. It has maintained a patent grant rate of over 93%. Its trademark team recorded 1800-plus successful trademark oppositions recently.
Total number of professionals: 100+ (28 Partners and 2 Directors).
Principal office: New Delhi
Other office: Noida, Mumbai, Chennai
Key practice areas:
- IP, Patent
- Trademarks
- Copyright
- Litigation
- Data protection
- Healthcare & pharmaceuticals
- Licensing & franchising
- Technology
- Media and telecommunications
- Customs
- White-collar crime