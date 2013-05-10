Subscribe

Anand & Anand

firm-logo-1

Anand & Anand
New Delhi
B-41, Nizamuddin East
New Delhi 110013, India
Noida
First Channel Building
Plot No. 17A, Sector 16A
Film City, Noida
Uttar Pradesh 201301, India
T: +91-120-4059300
E: email@anandandanand.com
Website: www.anandandanand.com

A full service intellectual property law firm, Anand and Anand provides all-round IP solutions, its forte being - developing new law and precision-navigation of grey areas. The firm provides a comprehensive IP service encompassing protection, enforcement, advisory, licensing and litigation for patents, designs, trademark, copyrights, trade secrets, domain names, geographical indications and more. Credited with lawsuits that have transformed the IP landscape in India, the firm’s litigation arm has decades of unmatched experience in dispute resolution. It has maintained a patent grant rate of over 93%. Its trademark team recorded 1800-plus successful trademark oppositions recently.

Total number of professionals: 100+ (28 Partners and 2 Directors).

Principal office: New Delhi

Other office: Noida, Mumbai, Chennai

Key practice areas:

  • IP, Patent
  • Trademarks
  • Copyright
  • Litigation
  • Data protection
  • Healthcare & pharmaceuticals
  • Licensing & franchising
  • Technology
  • Media and telecommunications
  • Customs
  • White-collar crime

Company latest

Copyright
India e-commerce: Liability for platforms is coming at last
24 September 2019
Trademarks
Indian jurisprudence: IP litigation and the public interest
6 June 2019
Patents
SEPs: a landmark judgment
28 September 2018
Patents
lndia focus: a roadmap for success
2 October 2017
Trademarks
The importance of goodwill
22 May 2017


More features

Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Burberry scents victory in perfume TM clash in India
Delhi’s landmark ruling on SEPs in Lava v Ericsson
Ericsson counsel: SEP verdict has ‘contributed towards shaping Indian jurisprudence’
Ericsson’s SEP triumph ‘paves way’ for future litigation in India
India updates Patents Rules to appeal to applicants as filings hit all-time high
The metaverse: a new frontier of design protection