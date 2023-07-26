Subscribe

Complete Intellectual Property Services (“CIPS”) is a boutique IP law firm specializing in an extensive range of destination intellectual property legal services in the Caribbean region.

Complete Intellectual Property Services (Florida)

110 Front Street
Suite 300
Jupiter, Florida 33477
United States of America
Email:  info@completeipservices.com
Tel: 561-769-5091

Complete Intellectual Property Services (Anguilla)

Calvin W. Lake Commercial Bldg.
Suite 10
The Valley, Anguilla
AI-2640
Email:  info@completeipservices.com
Tel: 264-476-1254

Website:  https://completeipservices.com/ 

Company Profile

We distinguish ourselves with our qualifications, experience and expertise used to provide our clients with personalized exceptional services via strategic relationships in the region and through a highly skilled team qualified in both the United States and the Caribbean region.

With our team of qualified staff and licenced attorneys who are admitted to practice in FloridaMissouriMichiganAnguillaAntigua & BarbudaCuba, and St. Kitts & Nevis, CIPS has the ability to manage large and complex intellectual property portfolios in the Caribbean.

Extending UK trademarks to Anguilla
13 October 2023
Caribbean: How Anguilla is transforming its IP system
14 May 2023


