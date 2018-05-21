More Work Ahead for IP

As INTA’s Chief Representative Officer, Latin America and the Caribbean, José Luis Londoño is optimistic about the increase in understanding of IP issues by companies and consumers in the region—although he acknowledges that authorities need to raise awareness on certain topics.

Mr. Londoño and his team are responsible for implementing INTA’s 2018–2021 Strategic Plan in the region and advocating for improved trademark rights, particularly regarding harmonization, enforcement, and anticounterfeiting.

Despite his positive forecast, Mr. Londoño says that one of the challenges facing the IP community is a lack of harmonization across the countries in the region.