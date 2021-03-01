BC&B – Law and Business

BC&B – Law and Business

Leibnitz 117 PH1

Col. Anzures, Del. Miguel Hidalgo

11590 Mexico City

Mexico

Tel: +52 55 52638730

Fax: +52 55 52638731

main@bcb.com.mx

Juan Carlos Amaro camaro@bcb.com.mx

Octavio Espejo vespejo@bcb.com.mx

www.bcb.com.mx

Company profile

Today, with more than 50 years of experience since our foundation, in BC&B we evolve and transform ourselves by creating integral solutions with which we commit to go along with our clients from their ideas to the starting up and the operation of their projects, powering their ideas while preventing and reducing risks. BC&B has taken the step to change from a boutique firm specialised in intellectual property to a firm that offers a wide range of solutions that guarantee integral counseling in protection, legal matters and innovation momentum. BC&B adds to its assets a wide, diverse and expert group in litigation, which covers civil & commercial litigation, as well as commercial arbitration among a wide variety of legal services to provide every legal solution in these matters. BC&B also adds an expert group that provides and creates business solutions focused on strategic and commercial transformation and systematic innovation of retail businesses through a very specialised group. Through all these actions, BC&B has and will continue evolving our service offering to guarantee our clients the fulfillment of the imminent needs that arise in this era of constant change and transformation.

Throughout the years, we have preserved and evolved our strengths, looking to generate novel ways of increasing our scope of solutions, developing the ability, the infrastructure, and our competency to create them. That is how we achieved on shaping the BC&B Technology Transference Office, created to support entrepreneurs, startups and companies to create and implement business strategies that generate economic benefits through their intangible assets, giving then momentum to innovation and protecting their IP rights with our philosophy of integrally taking care of the creations and technological developments of entrepreneurs and business owners.

During this journey, innovation as a constant in BC&B, has taken us through a series of technological and organisational transformations that have positively changed the way we offer our services. These factors, together with our acknowledged quality and customer service today has positioned us in Mexico and in foreign countries as a leading boutique firm specialised in intellectual property, offering not only the traditional IP services, but also creating and developing unique and differentiated services that result from the vision, ability and expertise of our IP specialists, to take care of the most complex needs that our clients face. That is how we have achieved recognition in patent and trademark prosecution, patent and trademark litigation, patent and trademark strategy, licensing and business management on a sustained basis for several years now.

Areas of specialisation

Intellectual Property

Corporate

Regulatory

Information Technologies

Migratory

Administrative

Litigation

Arbitration

Association memberships

AMMPI

ICC

BMA

IPO

INTA

AIPPI

ASIPI

FICPI

Jurisdictions

México