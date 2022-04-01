CNV ADVOGADOS

Avenida Paulista, 37, 4º Andar - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP. Brazil. 01311-902.

T: +55(11)99558-0496

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cnv-ip

W: https://www.cnvbrazil.com.br/en/

Profile:

The IP Law firm CNV has a multidisciplinary team of 21 professionals providing clear and accurate information on all the Brazilian Intellectual Property spectrum, and managing portfolios on behalf of Brazilian clients and foreign lawyers.

Mrs. Sonia Carlos Antonio, the Founder & Managing partner of CARLOS ANTONIO, NEVES & VIDAL (CNV ADVOGADOS), initiated her career as a lawyer and agent of industrial property in 1985 in São Paulo and she moved in 1987 to São José do Rio Preto-SP, being one of the pioneer lawyers in the IP field to work outside the capitals, building a solid career, guided by transparency, competence, and courage.

Nowadays, CNV counts with Senior Partners with more than 10 years of experience in the intellectual property field: Dr. Eduardo Neves, Dra. Priscilla Vidal, and Dr. Rafael Garutti.

Areas of Specialisation:

IP Consultancy / Management / Litigation / Strategy / Enforcement

Trademark

Patent

Software

Copyrights

Industrial Designs

Contracts

Domain Name Services

Association Memberships:

Brazilian Bar (OAB/SP)

INTA International Trademark Association

ABPI - Brazilian Intellectual Property Association.

Jurisdictions:

Brazil





SONIA CARLOS ANTONIO

Email: sonia.carlos@cnvbrazil.com.br

Telephone: +55(11)99558-0496

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soniacarlosantonio/

Sonia began her career in 1985. She is Founder & Managing Partner at CNV Advogados. Mrs. Antonio is Attorney at Law, Registered Industrial Property Agent, judicial expert, arbitrator, and mediator. She has a Master’s Degree in Corporate Law with an emphasis in Mercosur from the University of Buenos Aires; a Postgraduate degree in Business Law from PUC Minas Gerais; an MBA in Strategic Management of Technological Innovation from AVM; and an MBA in Intellectual Property, Law and Ethics from Universidade Cândido Mendes.

RAFAEL GARUTTI

Email: rafael.garutti@cnvbrazil.com.br

Telephone: +55(11)99558-0496

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rgarutti/en

Rafael is Attorney at Law, member of the Brazilian Bar (OAB/SP), and International Trademark Association, Senior Partner at CNV Advogados. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Communications and a Bachelor's Degree in Law. Mr. Garutti has an MBA in Intellectual Property, Law, and Ethics from Universidade Candido Mendes and he has been practicing IP since 2010, especially managing portfolios for foreign clients and IP professionals. Nowadays, he is member of the INTA Harmonization of Trademark Law and Practice Committee (1/1/2022 – 12/31/2023).