AnovIP

Physical Address: 

Level 3, 45/1, 

Corner Market, 

Malviya Nagar, 

New Delhi 110017, 

India


Telephone Number: 011 - 41835550

Email Address: info@anovip.com

Website: www.anovip.com


Company Profile: 

AnovIP is a full-service intellectual property law firm dedicated to providing comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses seeking to protect, manage and enforce their intellectual property rights. Our team of attorneys has extensive experience in all areas of intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licensing and litigation. Our firm's professionals have experience working with clients across a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, biotech, pharmaceuticals, consumer products and entertainment. We understand the unique challenges facing each industry and work to provide tailored legal solutions that meet our clients' specific needs.

Our firm takes a personalised approach to every case, working closely with clients to understand their unique needs and objectives. We understand that each client's intellectual property assets are critical to their success, and we strive to provide the highest level of legal guidance and support to help them achieve their goals.


Areas of specialization: 

  • Patent Prosecution and Litigation,
  • Trademark Prosecution and Litigation,
  • Designs, 
  • Copyright, 
  • Intellectual Property, and 
  • Legal Consulting


Association memberships : 

  • INTA, 
  • WTR 1000, 
  • IAM 300, 
  • IAM 1000


Jurisdictions: 

  • INDIA, 
  • MALAYSIA,
  • THAILAND, 
  • PHILIPPINES, 
  • SRI LANKA, 
  • BANGLADESH, 
  • NEPAL


Leader Profiles

Amit Aswal
Managing Partner  


