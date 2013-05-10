Cameron & Shepherd
Cameron & Shepherd
2 Avenue of the Republic
PO Box 10109
Georgetown
Guyana
T; +592 226 2671
F: +592 226 7809
W: www.cameronandshepherd.com
E: csmain@cameronandshepherd.com
Company profile:
Cameron & Shepherd is the oldest law firm in Guyana, having been in continuous operation as a partnership since 4 April 1901.
Since its inception, the firm has had a substantial commercial and corporate law practice.
The law reports of British Guiana and Guyana, and since 1958, the West Indian Reports (WIR), are replete with cases argued by Cameron & Shepherd, including many which have become important precedents.
Several of the firm’s cases are also on course outlines at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad.
Cameron & Shepherd has a large litigation practice which spans debt recovery, enforcement of securities, contracts, tort, admiralty, probate and administration and intellectual property. We advise overseas clients on large scale contracts and perform due diligence studies.
The firm acted in the first Guyana constitutional law case appearing in the WIR and is increasingly heavily involved in constitutional and public law cases generally and through its representation of a number of statutory bodies and authorities.
Cameron & Shepherd is the largest conveyancing and intellectual property practitioner in the country and has appeared in all the trade marks and patents cases reported in the WIR.
Areas of specialisation:
Admiralty, Banking, Corporate & Commercial, Conveyancing, Forestry, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Mining, Trusts & Pension Schemes