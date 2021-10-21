Anaqua
31 St. James Ave Suite 1100
Boston, MA 02116
United States
Phone: +1 617-375-5808
E-Mail: info@anaqua.com
Anaqua is the premium provider of integrated, end-to-end intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, serving nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Why Anaqua?
Our customer-centric approach along with our deep IP expertise define our roadmap to deliver integrated solutions that enhance the way our clients manage IP–from enabling IP decision-making to streamlining operations. Our IP platform, AQX, is used by over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. The solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations.
For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.
Core Products and Services:
Portfolio Management
Patent & Trademark Prosecution
IP Analytics & Reporting
Business Management
Innovation Management
Annuity & Renewal Services
Office Locations:
United States
Massachusetts
New York
Utah
California
Europe
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Italy
Asia
Japan
India
Find your local office here: https://go.anaqua.com/contact-us