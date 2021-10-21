Anaqua

Anaqua

Headquarters: Anaqua

31 St. James Ave Suite 1100

Boston, MA 02116

United States

Phone: +1 617-375-5808

E-Mail: info@anaqua.com

www.anaqua.com

Anaqua is the premium provider of integrated, end-to-end intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, serving nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Why Anaqua?

Our customer-centric approach along with our deep IP expertise define our roadmap to deliver integrated solutions that enhance the way our clients manage IP–from enabling IP decision-making to streamlining operations. Our IP platform, AQX, is used by over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. The solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations.

For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

Core Products and Services:

Portfolio Management

Patent & Trademark Prosecution

IP Analytics & Reporting

Business Management

Innovation Management

Annuity & Renewal Services

Office Locations:

United States

Massachusetts

New York

Utah

California



Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Asia

Japan

India



Find your local office here: https://go.anaqua.com/contact-us