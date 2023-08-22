Corner Stone & Partners

Corner Stone & Partners

Tel.: +86 10 84464600

Fax: +86 10 84464908

Email: law@cornerstoneip.com.cn

Web: www.cornerstoneip.com.cn

Address: 1905-6 Tower B, TYG Center, No.2, Dongsanhuan North Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027, China

Company Profile

Corner Stone & Partners is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property matters. Our team of experienced professionals are dedicated to delivering quality services and solutions to address our clients’ IP needs in China.

Our practice includes prosecution and enforcement of trademarks, patents and copyrights. We also assist our clients with domain name registration and enforcement, customs-related matters and unfair competition claims.

Our prestigious clientele consists of well-known domestic, international and multinational enterprises, law firms and IP agencies.

Moreover, we are proud members of INTA (International Trademark Association), ECTA (the European Community Trademark Association), MARQUES (the Association of European Trade Mark Owners), AIPPI (the Association Internationale pour la Protection de la Propriété Intellectuelle), CTA (the China Trademark Association), ACLA (All China Lawyers Association), as well as BLA (the Beijing Lawyers Association).

Key Practices:

Trademark

Patent

Copyright & Domain Name

Anti-infringement & Anti-counterfeiting

Litigation

Firm Honors