Boehmert & Boehmert

BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT Anwaltspartnerschaft mbB

Pettenkoferstraße 22

80336 Munich

Germany

T: +49 89 55 9680

F: +49 89 34 7010

M: info@boehmert.de

W: www.boehmert.de

Dr. Michael Rüberg, Attorney at Law, Certified IP Lawyer, Partner - Rueberg@boehmert.de

T: +49 89 55 9680

Dr. Markus Engelhard, Patentanwalt, European Patent Attorney, Partner - Engelhard@boehmert.de

T: +49 89 55 9680

Company profile:

Intellectual property rights are our core competency

As one of the largest and best-known law firms for Intellectual Property (IP) in Europe, we offer our clients any and all services relating to IP. Our company provides its clients with comprehensive support and advice on patents for technical inventions and the protection of designs and trademarks. We offer support in copyright, antitrust and competition law in all fields of applied and engineering sciences. We have proven our expertise in traditional as well as young industries, and across borders.

Our strengths

The special strength of BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT lies in the close cooperation of our interdisciplinary team of attorneys and patent attorneys. Due to the exceptional combination of natural scientists, engineers and lawyers, we are able to develop customized, creative, and practical solutions that meet our clients’ requirements. We put together a special team for each of our clients, which can, if necessary, be quickly augmented and always adapted to changing circumstances.

When it comes to registering of patents and trademarks, BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT is one of the leading law firms, both in Germany and the rest of Europe. Consequently, our attorneys have the experience that is necessary to efficiently bring the complex procedures to their completion in a timely manner.

For more than 85 years, our firm has been representing the interests of its clients both with regard to the registration of property rights and in legal disputes. BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT is proud of this tradition, and uses the acquired know-how to the benefit of its clients.

Our network

BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT represents its clients before the German Patent and Trademark Office, German courts, the European Patent Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), the Unitary Patent Court (UPC) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). In addition to its six offices in Germany (Berlin, Bremen, Bielefeld, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich), our law firm maintains international offices in Alicante, Paris, and Shanghai. The global network of our offices and the close collaboration with selected partner firms throughout the world guarantees unrivalled quality and efficiency.

Areas of specialisation:

Patent Prosecution and Litigation, Trademark Prosecution and Litigation, Designs, Copyright, Competition, Antitrust, Licensing, IT and Technology Transfer.



Association memberships:

LES, INTA, IPO, FCBA, CSUSA, FICPI, AIPPI, AIPLA and Union-IP

Jurisdictions:

Germany, Europe/European Union