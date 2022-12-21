OLIVARES

OLIVARES

Pedro Luis Ogazón 17Col. San AngelC.P 01000Alcaldía Alvaro ObregonCiudad de MéxicoMéxicoPhone +52 5553 22 3000Fax +52 5553 22 3001 Email. olivlaw@olivares.mxW: www.olivares.mx Sergio L. Olivares. Managing Partner sergio.olivares@olivares.mxLuis Schmidt luis.schmidt@olivares.mxAlejandro Luna F. alejandro.luna@olivares.mx

Company Profile:

Today, the team at OLIVARES includes 9 partners and more than 40 associates working across intellectual property, regulatory, administrative, civil, and commercial and corporate law, serving many different industries, and is constantly awarded for excellence in legal service.

We aim to utilize every available resource to help clients achieve optimum results, protecting their business interests, intellectual property, and other rights at every level and through the applicable administrative or judicial venue, in order to maximize successful outcomes - all while maintaining an overarching goal of contributing to Mexico’s broader stance in the global economy and for the greater good of the Mexican people.

Our vision is to shape the legal environment that opens Mexico to the greatest innovations the world has to offer by:

Providing exceptional legal services that result in client growth and business success

Creating an atmosphere where lawyers, technical experts, and staff, work together on solutions that lead to brilliant achievements

Inspiring improvements to the legal landscapes in Mexico that foster economic progress

KNOWLEDGE • INNOVATION • RESPONSIBILITY • TRUST •SOCIAL COMMITMENT

Our practice provides intellectual property services in Mexico City

Areas of Specialisation:

Patents

Trademarks

Copyrights

IP Litigation

Anti-Piracy | Anti-Counterfeiting

Civil Litigation | Commercial Litigation

Constitutional & Administrative Litigation

Corporate and Commercial Law

Association Memberships: