Arctic Invent

Physical Address: C44, Sector 2, Noida / Cambridge 9 Hills Rd Cambridge CB2 1GE

Telephone: +91-01204328026

Email: info@arcticinvent.com

Website: www.arcticinvent.com





Profile:

Arctic Invent is a leading European firm owned Indian IP Consulting Firm. Our global team of 100+ full-time subject matter experts provides comprehensive IP services across multiple industries. We are trained by seasons professionals and use technology to deliver great results with quality and on time.

Key differentiators:

Part of the Aalbun network, spanning 50+ countries

Offices in India, UK, Finland, US, and Poland

24/7 availability for client support with varied team locations

Local IP office expertise

Trained by seasoned professionals

Technology-driven for quality, timely results

We combine European management with Indian expertise to deliver exceptional intellectual property solutions worldwide.





Areas of Specialization

Patent drafting Patent searching and analytics Trademark Prosecution and filing Designs Patent Valuation Patent Landscape Trademark Search





Association:

TiE Global

INTA

IAM 300





