INVESTIP IP LAW FIRM

Head office: 5th floor, Charmvit Tower, 117 Tran Duy Hung, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District,

Hanoi, Vietnam

Telephone number: +84 24 37472500

Fax: +84 24 37472504





Branch office: 5th floor, Citilight Tower, 45 Vo Thi Sau Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi

Minh City, Vietnam

Telephone number: +84 28 38292400

Fax: +84 28 38228603

Email address: investiphn@investip.vn

Website: https://investip.vn/





Profile:

Established in 1988, INVESTIP IP LAW FIRM is one of the earliest-founded Intellectual Property

firms in Vietnam. With our principle "YOUR VENTURE WE CARE", INVESTIP is always the trusted

partner of many law firms and companies around the world. Through over 35 years of

operation, we have been steadily developing up till now, nowadays:

- INVESTIP is known as one of the biggest IP law firms in Vietnam

- We provide clients with comprehensive IP services in Vietnam and internationally.





Services: Patents, Designs, Trademarks, Copyright, Trade secrets





Areas of specialization:

- Patents and Industrial Designs

- Trademarks

- Copyrights

- Geographical indications

- Trade secrets

- IP enforcement and litigation

- Anticounterfeiting

- IP Project





Association memberships: INTA, APAA, AIPPI, VIPA, ASEAN IPA





Jurisdictions: Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar