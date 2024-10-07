INVESTIP IP LAW FIRM
INVESTIP IP LAW FIRM
Head office: 5th floor, Charmvit Tower, 117 Tran Duy Hung, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District,
Hanoi, Vietnam
Telephone number: +84 24 37472500
Fax: +84 24 37472504
Branch office: 5th floor, Citilight Tower, 45 Vo Thi Sau Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi
Minh City, Vietnam
Telephone number: +84 28 38292400
Fax: +84 28 38228603
Email address: investiphn@investip.vn
Website: https://investip.vn/
Profile:
Established in 1988, INVESTIP IP LAW FIRM is one of the earliest-founded Intellectual Property
firms in Vietnam. With our principle "YOUR VENTURE WE CARE", INVESTIP is always the trusted
partner of many law firms and companies around the world. Through over 35 years of
operation, we have been steadily developing up till now, nowadays:
- INVESTIP is known as one of the biggest IP law firms in Vietnam
- We provide clients with comprehensive IP services in Vietnam and internationally.
Services: Patents, Designs, Trademarks, Copyright, Trade secrets
Areas of specialization:
- Patents and Industrial Designs
- Trademarks
- Copyrights
- Geographical indications
- Trade secrets
- IP enforcement and litigation
- Anticounterfeiting
- IP Project
Association memberships: INTA, APAA, AIPPI, VIPA, ASEAN IPA
Jurisdictions: Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar