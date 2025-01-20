Mikhailyuk, Sorokolat & Partners

MIKHAILYUK, SOROKOLAT & PARTNERS

21-92, Seimyniskiu Str.

Vilnius, LT-09236

Lithuania





Telephone Number: +370 (5) 271 26 45

Email Address: office@mspcorporate.com

Website: https://mspcorporate.com/





Company Profile:

MIKHAILYUK, SOROKOLAT & PARTNERS, established in 1992 by Mr. Valentin Mikhailyuk, is one of the largest IP law firms in the CIS region. Our team of over 250 specialists operates from 11 offices located in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.

From the very beginning, we have maintained high service standards, earning the trust of partners worldwide. Through professionalism, responsibility, and attention to detail, we have built strong business relationships and expanded our presence across the region.

We are proud to be trusted by small and medium enterprises as well as leading multinational corporations. Every innovation, whether a multibillion-dollar invention or a simple idea, is treated with the same high level of responsibility.

Committed to constant growth, we continue to expand our geography to meet and exceed client expectations.





Areas of specialisation:

Patent/Trademark & Copyright filing and prosecution;

Software, Database, and Domain Name Registration;

IP Litigation and Enforcement;

Regulatory and Compliance Support;

State registration of Plant Varieties/Pesticides;

Assignment and Licensing Registration;

Patent/Trademark/Design Searches, Freedom-to-Operate (FTO) Searches;

Annuities and Renewals Management





Association memberships:

INTA,

ECTA,

APAA,

AIPPI,

LES,

Asia IP





Jurisdictions: