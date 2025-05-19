Mr. Vadim Mikhailyuk, a patent and trademark attorney in Ukraine, is the managing partner of Mikhailyuk, Sorokolat & Partners. With degrees in Mechanical Engineering, IP Law, and Civil Law, he is a member of international IP organizations (INTA, ECTA, AIPPI, LES). Under his leadership, the firm has expanded its services, including online IP portfolio management and trademark search tools. Recognized as a leading IP practitioner in Ukraine, Mr. Mikhailyuk has been featured in rankings like IP Stars, WIPR Leaders, and 50 Leading Law Firms of Ukraine.