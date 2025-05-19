Subscribe

Vadim Mikhailyuk

Mikhailyuk, Sorokolat & Partners Lithuania

Key details

  • Job title: Managing Partner, Patent and Trademark Attorney
  • Firm: Mikhailyuk, Sorokolat and Partners
  • Jurisdiction: Ukraine
  • Practice area: Litigation, Trademarks, Trade Secrets, Copyright, Patents
  • Tel: +38 (093) 361 40 33
  • Email: vad@mspcorporate.com
  • Website: https://mspcorporate.com/

Mr. Vadim Mikhailyuk, a patent and trademark attorney in Ukraine, is the managing partner of Mikhailyuk, Sorokolat & Partners. With degrees in Mechanical Engineering, IP Law, and Civil Law, he is a member of international IP organizations (INTA, ECTA, AIPPI, LES). Under his leadership, the firm has expanded its services, including online IP portfolio management and trademark search tools. Recognized as a leading IP practitioner in Ukraine, Mr. Mikhailyuk has been featured in rankings like IP Stars, WIPR Leaders, and 50 Leading Law Firms of Ukraine.







