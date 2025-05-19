Subscribe

Elliot Papageorgiou is Gowling WLG's Head of IP Strategy, Enforcement & Trademarks in China, with almost 30 years of global IP experience. From Gowling WLG's Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou offices, Elliot advises international clients on IP matters, specialising in value-growth, portfolio development, and cross-border enforcement in China and the APAC region. He has led high-profile patent litigation for Fortune 500 companies, developed IP strategies for leading European venture capitalist funds, and represented global leaders in advanced technology. Throughout his legal career, Elliot has consistently been recognized as a leading practitioner in his field by IAM Patent 1000IAM Strategy 300World Trademark Review 1000…etc. Learn more at https://gowlingwlg.com/en/people/elliot-papageorgiou

