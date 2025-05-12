Subscribe

John Coldham

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Brands and Designs (UK) | Co-Leader of Retail & Leisure Sector (UK)
  • Firm: Gowling WLG
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking: UK Trademarks 2025: Outstanding

Company Latest

Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
M&S settles caterpillar cake lawsuit with Aldi
UK govt retains IP exhaustion regime








More features

