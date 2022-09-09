Subscribe
shutterstock_2023223819_alessia-pierdomenico
9 September 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Legal sector pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Organisations and law firms from the IP industry have offered their condolences after Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 yesterday, September 8.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty in a statement, saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral.”

The Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys, which was incorporated by Royal Charter in 1891, led tributes from the UK IP sector.

“It is with enormous sadness that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our condolences to the royal family and share in the nation's grief,” said the UK’s largest IP membership association.

The Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys also issued a statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and join together with the nation in mourning her loss.”

A number of IP law firms also offered condolences and acknowledged the queen’s long reign and legacy, while barristers who previously had the title Queen’s Counsel (QC) will now be known as King’s Counsel (KC).

In a statement, Gowling WLG said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Her Majesty, The Queen. Her life was an unwavering example of constant duty and service to her country and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

Allen & Overy also acknowledged the Queen’s sense of duty and long service. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the royal family as we mourn for the Queen and celebrate a life of dedication.”

CMS noted that: “Her Majesty the Queen commanded the highest respect, admiration and love both in the UK and around the world.”

Also commenting, Linklaters said:” It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our deepest sympathies to the royal family and all those affected at this sad time.”

Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George IV. She was also the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth. The Queen's firstborn son, Charles, is now the King, and will be known as Charles III.

WIPR would like to join these organisations in expressing our sadness, and to offer our condolences to the royal family.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Africa: The interplay between TMs and company names

Puma fails to revive TM bid in Australia

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Harry and Meghan should ‘do the right thing’ and withdraw TMs
21 February 2020   A UK law which likely requires the Queen’s consent to register ‘Sussex Royal’ as a trademark may leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with little choice but to drop the brand, lawyers have told WIPR.
Trademarks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle file ‘Sussex Royal’ TM
2 January 2020   Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed to register ‘Sussex Royal’ as a UK trademark, covering much of their new charitable foundation’s activities.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges