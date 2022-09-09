Legal sector pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Organisations and law firms from the IP industry have offered their condolences after Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 yesterday, September 8.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty in a statement, saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral.”

The Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys, which was incorporated by Royal Charter in 1891, led tributes from the UK IP sector.

“It is with enormous sadness that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our condolences to the royal family and share in the nation's grief,” said the UK’s largest IP membership association.

The Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys also issued a statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and join together with the nation in mourning her loss.”

A number of IP law firms also offered condolences and acknowledged the queen’s long reign and legacy, while barristers who previously had the title Queen’s Counsel (QC) will now be known as King’s Counsel (KC).

In a statement, Gowling WLG said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Her Majesty, The Queen. Her life was an unwavering example of constant duty and service to her country and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

Allen & Overy also acknowledged the Queen’s sense of duty and long service. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the royal family as we mourn for the Queen and celebrate a life of dedication.”

CMS noted that: “Her Majesty the Queen commanded the highest respect, admiration and love both in the UK and around the world.”

Also commenting, Linklaters said:” It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our deepest sympathies to the royal family and all those affected at this sad time.”

Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George IV. She was also the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth. The Queen's firstborn son, Charles, is now the King, and will be known as Charles III.

WIPR would like to join these organisations in expressing our sadness, and to offer our condolences to the royal family.

