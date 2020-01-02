Prince Harry and Meghan Markle file ‘Sussex Royal’ TM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed to register ‘Sussex Royal’ as a UK trademark, covering much of their new charitable foundation’s activities.

In two separate trademark applications at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) published late December, the royal couple applied to register ‘Sussex Royal’, and ‘Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.

The applications were originally filed in June 2019, after it was announced that Prince Harry and Markle would separate their charitable activities from The Royal Foundation.

The Royal Foundation was established in 2009 as a vehicle for the philanthropic activities of Prince Harry and his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William.

In June, Prince Harry and Markle indicated their intention to pursue their charitable work separately from Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The ‘Sussex Royal’ marks cover a wide range of goods and services in classes 16, 25, 35, 36, 41, 45.

These include printed materials such as books, clothes, education services, charitable work, and social care.

The Royal Foundation has said that it will collaborate with Sussex Royal on joint charitable activities and provide “transitional operating support” to the new organisation.

Sussex Royal is being represented at the IPO by Harbottle & Lewis.

