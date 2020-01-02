Subscribe
2 January 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle file ‘Sussex Royal’ TM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed to register ‘Sussex Royal’ as a UK trademark, covering much of their new charitable foundation’s activities.

In two separate trademark applications at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) published late December, the royal couple applied to register ‘Sussex Royal’, and ‘Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.

The applications were originally filed in June 2019, after it was announced that Prince Harry and Markle would separate their charitable activities from The Royal Foundation.

The Royal Foundation was established in 2009 as a vehicle for the philanthropic activities of Prince Harry and his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William.

In June, Prince Harry and Markle indicated their intention to pursue their charitable work separately from Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The ‘Sussex Royal’ marks cover a wide range of goods and services in classes 16, 25, 35, 36, 41, 45.

These include printed materials such as books, clothes, education services, charitable work, and social care.

The Royal Foundation has said that it will collaborate with Sussex Royal on joint charitable activities and provide “transitional operating support” to the new organisation.

Sussex Royal is being represented at the IPO by Harbottle & Lewis.

More on this story

Trademarks
Harry and Meghan should ‘do the right thing’ and withdraw TMs
21 February 2020   A UK law which likely requires the Queen’s consent to register ‘Sussex Royal’ as a trademark may leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with little choice but to drop the brand, lawyers have told WIPR.
Copyright
Mail on Sunday infringed Markle’s copyright, High Court rules
12 February 2021   Meghan Markle has won her privacy and copyright infringement case against the Mail on Sunday, which published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.
Trademarks
Legal sector pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
9 September 2022   Organisations and law firms from the IP industry have offered their condolences after Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 yesterday, September 8.


