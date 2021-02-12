Subscribe
12 February 2021CopyrightRory O'Neill

Mail on Sunday infringed Markle’s copyright, High Court rules

Meghan Markle has won her privacy and copyright infringement case against the Mail on Sunday, which published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Copyright
Mail on Sunday must run defeat to Markle on front page
8 March 2021   The Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement acknowledging a court judgment finding it infringed Meghan Markle’s copyright and violated her privacy.
Copyright
Mail on Sunday launches appeal against Markle ruling
10 November 2021   Yesterday, November 9, lawyers for the Mail on Sunday argued that a personal letter at the centre of Meghan Markle’s privacy and copyright case against the UK newspaper had been written “with publication in mind.”
Copyright
Markle secures ‘odd’ confidential sum over copyright infringement win
6 January 2022   Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will receive an undisclosed amount from Associated Newspapers Limited after the publisher was found to have infringed her copyright.


Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

