UK Trademark Rankings 2025
WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its second UK Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.
The second edition provides a comprehensive overview of the leading law firms and practitioners in the United Kingdom's trademark landscape. These rankings distinguish between non-contentious work, which typically involves trademark filing, prosecution, strategy, and portfolio management, and contentious work, encompassing trademark litigation, dispute resolution, and enforcement. The research for these rankings acknowledges the increasing convergence of roles between trademark attorneys and solicitors, with the table reflecting a mix of traditional law firms, specialist IP boutiques, and attorney firms.
Several key developments have shaped the past year. The lingering effects of Brexit continue to influence trademark filing strategies, and concerns remain regarding the rise of unregulated representatives at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). Notably, the Supreme Court's judgment in Sky v SkyKick on bad faith in trademark specifications has significant implications for brand owners' filing strategies and enforcement. Additionally, the Court of Appeal's decision in Thatchers v Aldi regarding lookalike packaging has drawn considerable attention, highlighting the ongoing challenges in protecting brand identity. Firms in this area, like their counterparts in other spheres, are also increasingly engaging with IP issues arising from AI, and other technologies. The WIPR 2025 rankings will likely reflect these dynamic shifts in the UK trademark environment.
Firms
Individuals
Hall of Fame
Margaret Briffa, Briffa
Outstanding
Sally Britton, Mishcon de Reya
James Fish, J A Kemp
Mark Holah, Bird & Bird
Alistair Gay, Keltie
Kate O'Rourke, Mewburn & Ellis
Tony Pluckrose, Boult Wade Tennant
Allan Poulter, Bird & Bird
Iain Stewart, Kilburn & Strode
Julius Stobbs, Stobbs IP
Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, Baker McKenzie
Catherine Wolfe, Boult Wade Tennant
Highly Recommended
Nick Bolter, Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Anna Brackenbury, CMS
Michael Browne, Wiggin
Edward Carstairs, Gill Jennings & Every
Roy Crozier, Ionic Legal
Peter Dawson, Wiggin
Charlotte Duly, Charles Russell Speechlys
Louise Goodsell, Stobbs IP
Felicity Hide, Boult
Andy King, Mewburn & Ellis
Hastings Guise, Fieldfisher
Claire Lehr, Edwin Coe
Manuela Macchi, Keltie
Alasdair MacQuarrie, Gill Jennings & Every
Eleanor Merrett, CMS
Giles Parsons, Browne Jacobson
Charlotte Stirling, J A Kemp
Rowena Tolley, Kilburn & Strode
Giovanni Visintini, Troutman Pepper Locke
Catherine Wiseman, Barker Brettel
Sarah Wright, CMS
Clare Turnball, Venner Shipley
Recommended
Tom Albertini, J A Kemp
Rebecca Anderson-Smith, Mewburn Ellis
Vicki Bennett, Dolleymores
Nick Bowie, Lewis Silkin
Mark Caddle, Withers & Rogers
Éamon Chawke, Briffa
Rachel Conroy, Boult
France Delord, Taylor Wessing
Kate Ellis, Eversheds Sutherland
Claire Evans, Mewburn Ellis
Ian Gill, Venner Shipley
Martin Henshall, Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Corinna Hiscox, Greaves Brewster
Lorna Hobbs, Cleveland Scott York
Karla Hughes, White & Case
Sanjay Kapur, Potter Clarkson
Paul Kavanagh, Dechert
Sahira Khwaja, Hogan Lovells
Kerry Lee, Squire Patton Boggs
Steven Lane, Abion
Stuart Lester, Mishcon de Reya
Chris Lewis, Dolleymores
Andrew Marsden, Wilson Gunn
Amanda McDowall, Lee & Thompson
Chris McLeod, Elkington & Fife
Richard May, Osborne Clarke
Ben Mooneapillay, J A Kemp
Shireen Peermohamed, Harbottle & Lewis
Jason Rawkins, Taylor Wessing
Tim Rose, Wilson Gunn
Azhar Sadique, Abion
Anna Skurczynska, Open Plan Law
Nathan Smith, Katten Muchin Rosenman UK
Calum Smyth, Wiggin
Kieron Taylor, Swindell & Pearson
James Tumbridge, Keystone Lawyers
Steven Wake, Forresters
Nick White, Charles Russell Speechlys
Richard Wylie, HGF Limited
Notable
Simon Bentley, Abel + Imray
Annabelle Gauberti, Crefovi
Daniel Hardman-Smart, Stobbs IP
Joanne Lecky, Murgitroyd
Jasmine Lalli, Osborne Clarke
Carole Nyahasha, Kilburn & Strode
Amelia Skelding, Swindell & Pearson
Nathan Smith, Dechert
Gavin Stenton, Pennington Manches Cooper
Steve Waine, Murgitroyd
Alex Watt, Howard Kennedy
Laura West, Springbird IP
Nick Womsley, Swindell & Pearson